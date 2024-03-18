Homeless man left paralyzed, legless after arrest seeking justice from City of St. Pete: Family

The family of a homeless man who says he was left paralyzed and without legs following an arrest is filing a civil rights complaint against the City of St. Petersburg.

Before his arrest on June 8, 2023, Heriberto Sanchez-Mayen was sleeping in a vacant lot in St. Pete.

His attorneys told FOX 13 he had received tickets in the past for sleeping in public places.

In this case, video shows police placing a belly chain around him.

Officers put him into their transport vehicle, where there were no seatbelts or safety restraints, his attorneys said. During the drive, video shows Sanchez-Mayen falling forward and hitting his head.

Officers can be seen trying to wake him up and then dragging him out of the vehicle by his ankles. His family says Sanchez-Mayen had to have both of his legs amputated and is now paralyzed.

He's in a nursing home in Pennsylvania. It is unknown at this point what damages his family is seeking in the complaint.