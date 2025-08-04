St. Petersburg the latest target of DOGE state audit over spending and DEI programs

The Brief St. Pete is the latest city to get a DOGE audit. The state DOGE office says it has identified a major increase in property tax. The mayor says the city will cooperate with the audit.



State requests documents on sustainability, equity roles and parade funding

The City of St. Petersburg is the latest municipality under scrutiny by the Florida Department of Governmental Oversight and Efficiency (DOGE), as state auditors continue their statewide review of local spending.

A letter dated August 1 outlines several areas the state wants more documentation and explanation on, including sustainability efforts, DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs, transportation spending and homeless outreach services.

Tax burden, transparency, and targeted areas

The DOGE letter claims that St. Petersburg taxpayers have faced an "annual burden" on property taxes that’s increased by more than 75 percent over the past 6 years. According to the state, DOGE is tasked with identifying what it calls "excessive spending."

Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the broader statewide audits during a press conference Friday.

What they're saying:

"Clearly, a lot of taxpayers are seeing that they are paying more in property taxes than they ever have before, and where is that money going?"

DOGE auditors are already conducting on-site reviews in Pinellas County this week, with Hillsborough County scheduled for next week. Now, St. Petersburg is also on the calendar with auditors expected on August 13 and 14.

Beyond the basics: DEI, sustainability, homeless services, and parades under the microscope

While some of the DOGE document requests are standard, including employee compensation, grant management, utility spending, and transportation costs, the St. Petersburg letter goes further than some of the counties in our area.

Auditors are asking for specifics on Green New Deal-style initiatives, including ties to a Bloomberg program, DEI programs and homeless services. They’ve also requested meetings with four city employees whose titles relate to equity, diversity, sustainability and resilience.

Funding for major city events including St. Pete Pride and the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade may be reviewed.

When asked about the parade funding, a city spokesperson said they may have more information to share later this week.

Critics call it retaliation, not oversight

Florida State Representative Michele Rayner condemned the audit as politically motivated.

"Working Floridians are drowning under low wages and soaring costs just to call this state home," she said in a statement. "Instead of confronting the real crises hurting our people, the Governor is dispatching state agents to punish local communities like St. Petersburg for doing their job: serving their communities."

The DOGE letter also warns that the city could face financial penalties for failure to comply.

READ: Tampa City Council helps clear big hurdle toward preserving the historic Jackson House

Mayor’s response

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch says the city will comply with the audit and continue to prioritize transparency.

"My administration’s Principles for Accountable and Responsible Government continue to guide our work," Welch said. "We will address any questions that may arise from the State’s process and move forward with clarity and accountability in the best interest of the residents of St. Petersburg."

Tampa not involved

FOX13 also reached out to the City of Tampa to see if it has received a similar letter from DOGE. A city spokesperson confirmed it has not.