Shore Acres opens revitalized rec center to public

After a nearly two-year revitalization project, the new Shore Acres recreation center is officially open to the public.

The two-story, 21,064 square foot facility was re-imagined to better serve residents in the community and throughout St. Petersburg.

Renovations include adding a gymnasium, teen room, and other multipurpose rooms. There's a new six-lane swimming pool, a parking lot with more than 100 spaces and 18 bicycle spaces, and a new playground.

The Shore Acres Rec Center has a new six-lane swimming pool.

Basketball courts, a multipurpose green space, and covered activity areas were also added.

Additionally, the rec center has youth and adult programs including yoga, Tae Kwon Do, dog obedience, sewing, youth seasonal camps, and childcare.

The recreation center features a new artistic sculpture that was created by The Urban Conga. It uses data points from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to spark conversation about climate change and sea level rise.

The interactive TIDAL installation is at the newly revitalized Shore Acres Rec Center.

The Shore Acres Rec Center is open 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and is closed on weekends.

LINK: Learn more about the rec center at stpeteparksrec.org/shoreacresrec.