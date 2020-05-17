St. Petersburg man faces second-degree murder charges in 2017 homicide

article

St. Petersburg police arrested Jerry Peterson Saturday for killing a man in front of Club Paradise, 3074 18th Avenue South, at 3 a.m., on July 5, 2017.

According to detectives, Peterson got into an argument with Lamant Lisbon outside of the club, pulled a gun out, and shot and killed him.

Police investigators have been looking for Peterson for nearly three years and there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Peterson is charged with second-degree murder.