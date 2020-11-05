St. Petersburg marching band takes show on the road, plays for ALF's during pandemic

Northside Christian School's marching band didn't know how they were going to perform in front of audiences when the pandemic hit.

"When competitions were canceled this year, we were left with a magnificent band,” explained said Nathan Farrell, Northside Christian School Fine Arts Director. “All dressed up with nowhere to go.”

So, the four-time state divisional champs decided to take their show on the road by playing for assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

"We're used to doing competitions going to different schools and stuff and to just give back for the people who can't go out to meet their families," said band member Brandon White.

This day they were performing for senior veterans living at Bay Pines V.A. Healthcare System.

"It's an honor and I hope we put some joy into their day, today, explained band member Rowan Conner.”It’s great to give back to our veterans after they have given so much to us-some even with their lives," said Jack Ellis, band member. "It's great to give back in a way that we can in a way that we know how." The band played patriotic songs for the audience.

Advertisement

"Being an outdoor activity, to be able to serenade these folks from the parking lots and the yards keep them safe and keep us safe and have all this musical joy," Farrell said.

Musical joy that the veterans were thankful for.

"They are truly the greatest generation and we're just really happy that they had the opportunity to enjoy a great uplifting activity today," said Nathan Witt, chief voluntary service employee at Bay Pines V.A.

A fun experience to encourage and cheer up our greatest generation. They have other shows lined up later this year.

MORE GOOD NEWS: Download the free FOX 13 News app for more #WeLiveHere stories like this