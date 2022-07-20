Charlie Crist resigns from Congress to focus on Florida governor race against Ron DeSantis
Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist submitted his resignation from Congress on Wednesday to focus on his gubernatorial campaign against Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Charlie Crist taps teacher’s union president as running mate in race for governor against Ron DeSantis
On Saturday, Democrat Charlie Crist tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida.
Let the campaigning begin: Crist, Rubio, DeSantis in Bay Area day after primary
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and is now preparing to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge Gov. DeSantis
Florida voters will choose between two familiar candidates in this November’s race for governor: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist -- a former Republican governor -- and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Charlie Crist or Nikki Fried? Florida Democrats to decide who would be best to face Gov. DeSantis
Floridians and Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon learn the identity of his general election opponent. Who will Democratic voters choose?
One-on-one with Charlie Crist: His views on abortion, home insurance crisis
In the August 23 primary election, two Florida Democrats are competing for the nomination to challenge Governor Ron DeSantis: Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. (and former Republican Governor) Charlie Crist. Both recently agreed to one-on-one interviews with FOX 13 Political Editor Craig Patrick.
Democratic candidates Fried, Crist duke it out in debate ahead of primary election
With both claiming to be Florida Democrats’ best bet to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried traded barbs Thursday in their only debate before next month’s primary election.
'Protecting our students’ freedom to learn': Crist endorses slate of Florida school board candidates
Among the seven endorsements are a current Hillsborough County board member, as well as three Bay Area hopefuls from Polk, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties.