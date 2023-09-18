Expand / Collapse search

St. Pete named one of the happiest places to live in U.S. by Outside Magazine

By FOX 13 News Staff
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete was named one of the happiest places to live in the country by Outside Magazine in a recent list. 

Outside Magazine released its ‘2023 Best Towns: Happiest Edition’ list of the 15 happiest places to live in the country, and St. Pete made the cut. 

The publication called St. Pete a "paradise for those who love beaches, sports, arts, and getting outdoors year-round."

The list also referenced the Skyway Fishing Pier, the city's proximity to professional sports teams, and its deviation to arts as some of the other factors making it such a happy place to live. 

To read the full list, click here