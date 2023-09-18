St. Pete named one of the happiest places to live in U.S. by Outside Magazine

article

St. Pete was named one of the happiest places to live in the country by Outside Magazine in a recent list.

Outside Magazine released its ‘2023 Best Towns: Happiest Edition’ list of the 15 happiest places to live in the country, and St. Pete made the cut.

The publication called St. Pete a "paradise for those who love beaches, sports, arts, and getting outdoors year-round."

The list also referenced the Skyway Fishing Pier, the city's proximity to professional sports teams, and its deviation to arts as some of the other factors making it such a happy place to live.

