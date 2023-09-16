81-year-old woman dead after being struck by electric scooter in St. Pete: police

An 81-year-old woman was struck by a scooter in St. Pete and later died in a hospital from her injuries, according to police.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Silvia Henao, 81, was walking with another pedestrian on a sidewalk near the 1000 block of Central Avenue North at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

A black VEO scooter, which was carrying two females, was traveling in the opposite direction on the same sidewalk. The operator of the scooter failed to stop when approaching Henao, knocking her to the ground, according to police.

She was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries and died Saturday morning.

Police reported that the operator of the scooter remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, which is ongoing.