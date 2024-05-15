Bay Pines VA program tailored toward health needs of women veterans

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Kathy Opel remembers how excited she was to join the Air Force back in 1980.

"I love my country. I couldn't wait to serve. When I first got to my first job, I was not only the only female but the first female at this first assignment, so I had to almost kind of prove myself," said Opel.

While she is proud of her service, she admits there were moments that took a toll.

"I think females encounter a lot more in the military. We encounter a lot more things than the males do such as sexual trauma, sexual harassment," explained Opel.

"Women veterans have different kinds of health and mental health needs than men due to their physiology and different kinds of stresses that happen in the military," said Donna Sherman, the Women Veteran Program Manager at Bay Pines VA.

Opel has been taking advantage of a program from Bay Pines VA, specifically tailored toward the mental and physical health of women veterans.

"On the mental health side, they have higher rates of PTSD, anxiety and depression than their male counterparts. There's a higher rate of musculoskeletal disorder. And that's due to carrying packs that really were not designed for their body size, designed more for men," said Sherman.

"We're doing more gender specific care, also trauma informed care and making sure that if there was any traumatic experience that we're doing proper exams," said Dr. Rebecca Negron, the Women's Health Medical Director for Bay Pines VA.

Opel said this program may also offer female veterans a sense of community.

"It may be a group that can help them. Come and then you can talk to other veterans that might be going through the same situation that they are," shared Opel.

