Woman in critical condition after being struck by car in St. Pete hit-and-run: Police

A woman was struck and critically injured in a hit-and-run in St. Pete over the weekend, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect vehicle.

According to SPPD, a dark-colored KIA Forte struck a woman at 2 a.m. on Sunday as she was crossing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street near 22nd Avenue South.

READ: 12-year-old boys arrested for shooting BB gun at Hillsborough County deputy’s vehicle

The woman, a 36-year-old, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. The driver of the KIA did not stay at the scene, according to police.

SPPD reported the KIA Forte would have significant damage to its front from the impact. They ask anyone with information on the incident to call them at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.