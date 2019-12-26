St. Petersburg police investigating early morning shooting outside nightclub

article

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened outside the Cabana Sands nightclub.

Shortly after midnight, officers were responding to a hit and run crash when someone fired shots in the parking lot and the crowd dispersed, according to police.

Officers said there weren’t any victims at the scene, but they later learned that eight people took themselves to local hospitals.

Police said they are investigating and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call their non-emergency line at 727-893-7780 to speak with detectives.