St. Petersburg Police Officer arrested for aggravated assault

A St. Petersburg Police Officer has been arrested for aggravated assault. Officer John Antoine was arrested by Pinellas Park Police on Friday night.

On Wednesday, Antoine, 36, was involved in a verbal argument with his domestic partner and the mother of his children, outside her home in Pinellas Park.

Officials say he made threatening comments to her while in uniform and armed.

She reported the incident to her employer and the Pinellas Park Police Department took over as the primary investigative agency since it occurred in their jurisdiction.

Antoine was arrested on one count of aggravated assault, released on bond and placed on unpaid administrative leave. His weapons were seized.

Antoine has been with the St. Petersburg Police Department since October 2017.