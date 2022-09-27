St. Petersburg residents asked to reduce unnecessary water usage during Hurricane Ian

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
7
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

St. Petersburg residents asked to reduce unnecessary water usage during Hurricane Ian

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 12:40PM
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Wastewater officials in St. Petersburg are asking residents not to do unessential tasks that involve water as Hurricane Ian approaches, posing a risk for major flooding. 

Unessential tasks include things like washing clothes and dishes, and automatic lawn watering.

City officials said they have taken precautions to handle the water that could come with Hurricane Ian, but if there is a storm surge greater than 15 feet, the city may have to turn off systems for preventative reasons. 

The city said, even in the case of a temporary shutoff of a specific system, water and sewage services would likely not be impacted for customers.  

The city said reducing water use will help prevent them from needing to turn systems off.

There were no plans for preventative water shut-offs at this time, the city said.

Residents who need to report sewage or flooding issues is asked to do by clicking "new request" at https://seeclickfix.com/st-petersburg