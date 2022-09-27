St. Petersburg residents asked to reduce unnecessary water usage during Hurricane Ian

Wastewater officials in St. Petersburg are asking residents not to do unessential tasks that involve water as Hurricane Ian approaches, posing a risk for major flooding.

Unessential tasks include things like washing clothes and dishes, and automatic lawn watering.

City officials said they have taken precautions to handle the water that could come with Hurricane Ian, but if there is a storm surge greater than 15 feet, the city may have to turn off systems for preventative reasons.

The city said, even in the case of a temporary shutoff of a specific system, water and sewage services would likely not be impacted for customers.

The city said reducing water use will help prevent them from needing to turn systems off.

There were no plans for preventative water shut-offs at this time, the city said.

Residents who need to report sewage or flooding issues is asked to do by clicking "new request" at https://seeclickfix.com/st-petersburg.