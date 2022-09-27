TECO to proactively shut down power to parts of downtown Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian

Tampa Electric officials announced plans to shut down power to portions of downtown Tampa — including Davis Islands, Harbour Island and Channelside — on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Ian.

According to TECO, proactively shutting down power to certain parts of their network will help the company avoid serious damage to underground equipment from saltwater storm surge, which they say will significantly shorten restoration time after the storm.

The outage will take effect at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and is expected to affect a small portion of evacuated Zone A in downtown Tampa: Harbour Island, two hotels in Channelside, the transportation center, and most of Davis Islands. However, officials stressed that it will not affect Tampa General Hospital.

RELATED: Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3 storm; Tampa Bay will begin feeling impacts Wednesday

"The safety of our customers and our equipment is our top priority, and if you live in an evacuated zone, I urge you to take immediate action," said Archie Collins, president and CEO of Tampa Electric. "Hurricane Ian is a large and unpredictable storm. While the path remains uncertain, we anticipate significant storm surge, and I encourage our customers to prepare for extended power outages."

The company says it has crews prepared to work around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible after the storm.

RELATED: Hillsborough County: Hurricane Ian updates and emergency information

TECO plans to exponentially increase the number of crews in the field to help restore power with the help of thousands of line workers from other utilities. Those crews are headed to Florida and will be riding out the storm outside of harm's way, the company said.

Customers are warned to prepare for extended power outages due to Hurricane Ian. Residents are warned to keep away from downed power lines and to stay out of floodwaters, which can hide energized power lines.