TECO to proactively shut down power to parts of downtown Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
7
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

TECO to proactively shut down power to parts of downtown Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Hillsborough sheriff: Follow those evacuation orders

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is asking residents who live in an evacuation zone to follow the mandatory order to leave. Once a storm hits, deputies will have to hunker down too.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Electric officials announced plans to shut down power to portions of downtown Tampa — including Davis Islands, Harbour Island and Channelside — on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Ian.

According to TECO, proactively shutting down power to certain parts of their network will help the company avoid serious damage to underground equipment from saltwater storm surge, which they say will significantly shorten restoration time after the storm.

The outage will take effect at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and is expected to affect a small portion of evacuated Zone A in downtown Tampa: Harbour Island, two hotels in Channelside, the transportation center, and most of Davis Islands. However, officials stressed that it will not affect Tampa General Hospital.

"The safety of our customers and our equipment is our top priority, and if you live in an evacuated zone, I urge you to take immediate action," said Archie Collins, president and CEO of Tampa Electric. "Hurricane Ian is a large and unpredictable storm. While the path remains uncertain, we anticipate significant storm surge, and I encourage our customers to prepare for extended power outages."

The company says it has crews prepared to work around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible after the storm.

TECO plans to exponentially increase the number of crews in the field to help restore power with the help of thousands of line workers from other utilities. Those crews are headed to Florida and will be riding out the storm outside of harm's way, the company said.

Customers are warned to prepare for extended power outages due to Hurricane Ian. Residents are warned to keep away from downed power lines and to stay out of floodwaters, which can hide energized power lines.