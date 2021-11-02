St. Petersburg voters deciding on next mayor

Election Day is here, and one of the biggest cities in the Bay Area is choosing a new mayor. After seven years of Rick Kriseman at the helm, residents in St. Petersburg will cast their vote to decide his replacement.

In a race that began with a crowded field, the runoff election has come down to former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch and St. Pete City Councilman Robert Blackmon.

Welch, a registered Democrat, has earned endorsements from several prominent Bay Area leaders including current Mayor Rick Kriseman, Tampa Mayor Jane Casto – both Democrats – as well as Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, a Republican.

"You play to the last whistle, and we are going to continue to run right until the last ballot is cast 7 p.m.," Welch previously told FOX 13.

Welch points to his track record as a commissioner, creating workforce housing. Blackmon says, unlike his opponent, he isn’t a career politician and has a cheaper plan to fix St. Pete’s aging city marina.

Blackmon touts himself as a fiscal conservative. The latest poll shows him trailing Welch by 16 points, according to Florida Politics.

"A poll like that excites me," Blackmon told FOX 13 Wednesday. "I like the idea of being the underdog. It’s always the position you want to be in. I’m always happy to have people underestimate me."

Both candidates have run on platforms of reducing crime, creating more affordable housing, and redeveloping the Tropicana Field site.

For those with mail-in ballots, it's too late to accept those at polling locations. Those will need to be dropped off at a Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. Tuesday:

315 Court St, Room 117, Clearwater, FL 33756

13001 Starkey Rd, Largo, FL 33773 (Starkey Lakes Corporate Center)

501 1st Ave N (5th St N Entrance), St Petersburg, FL 33701

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. After, St. Petersburg residents should find out who will take the reins to become the next mayor.

St. Pete is made up of about 88,000 Democrats, 50,000 Republicans, and 52,000 independent or third-party voters.

Live results (will update after polls close):