St. Petersburg to waive home repair permits after hurricanes
St. Petersburg, Fla. - The City of St. Petersburg will waive home repair permit fees for six months after Hurricanes Milton and Helene.
The two hurricanes barreled through Florida's Gulf coast in October, leaving behind extensive property damage for people up and down the state’s western coast.
As Floridians assess property damage, many will need to demolish or do home repairs. Those who need to repair their homes will still be required to acquire permits before completing the work, but the permits will be free.
St. Petersburg has opened three Remote Permitting Sites where people can get more information on the permitting laws and request permits.
The locations are:
- Azalea Recreation Center: 1600 72nd Street North
- Enoch D. Davis Center: 1111 18th Avenue South
- Roberts Recreation Center: 1246 50th Avenue North
All three locations are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Remote Permitting Sites are open from 10 am to 2 pm Monday through Friday.
People applying for permits should bring the following when applying for permits:
- Photo ID
- Floor layout
- Summary of storm damage
- Photos and/or videos of storm damage
