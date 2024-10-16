St. Petersburg to waive home repair permits after hurricanes

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News:

The City of St. Petersburg will waive home repair permit fees for six months after Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

The two hurricanes barreled through Florida's Gulf coast in October, leaving behind extensive property damage for people up and down the state’s western coast.

As Floridians assess property damage, many will need to demolish or do home repairs. Those who need to repair their homes will still be required to acquire permits before completing the work, but the permits will be free.

St. Petersburg has opened three Remote Permitting Sites where people can get more information on the permitting laws and request permits.

The locations are:

Azalea Recreation Center: 1600 72nd Street North

Enoch D. Davis Center: 1111 18th Avenue South

Roberts Recreation Center: 1246 50th Avenue North

All three locations are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Remote Permitting Sites are open from 10 am to 2 pm Monday through Friday.

For more information on Permitting Sites, click here .

People applying for permits should bring the following when applying for permits:

Photo ID

Floor layout

Summary of storm damage

Photos and/or videos of storm damage

