St. Pete’s Biff Burger restaurant, assets will be sold at auction

It’s the end of an era for Biff Burger fans in Pinellas County. The final location has closed, but you can take a piece of it home.

The classic burger and barbecue chain opened back in 1956 in Clearwater. The franchise expanded across the state and even into Canada. However, by the late 1970s, the chain went out of business.

The St. Pete location was one of the only ones that survived all these years. Biff stood for "Best in Fast Food."

"What made Biff the best in fast food? Could it possibly be that their burgers had that unique char-broiled taste derived from the ‘roto-broiled’ process? ...or could it be because of their wonderful special sauce?" according to the company's website.

On Tuesday, all the signs, equipment, and furniture are on sale – even vintage celebrity photos and a full-size 1957 Chevy that sat on the roof.

The auction begins at 10 a.m. on AuctionZip.com.

But, could this be the end of Biff Burger in the Bay Area, for good? According to their Facebook page, "Biff Burger will be back."

