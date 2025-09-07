Stabbing at Bradenton home kills one man, injures another: MCSO

The Brief A suspect is in custody after Manatee County deputies say he stabbed a man multiple times at a home in Bradenton. 40-year-old Wednes Cleophat later died at the hospital. Another man was also hospitalized with a laceration to his head.



One man is dead after an argument led to a stabbing at a Bradenton home early on Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of 60th Ave. Drive E where they found the victim, 40-year-old Wednes Cleophat, with multiple stab wounds.

Another man was also found with a laceration to his head.

What we know:

Both men were taken to separate hospitals and Cleophat later died.

The suspect, Jean Addition, was arrested for murder and taken to the Manatee County Jail.

Witnesses told deputies that the incident began as an argument between the two men.

What we don't know:

The condition of the second man is unknown.

