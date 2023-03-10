Stalker from Texas kills podcaster and her husband in their Washington home, police say

Three people are dead after a suspected stalker broke into a Redmond, Washington home and killed a podcaster and her husband, police said. The woman's mother survived the attack, escaped and called 911.

The shooting happened at a home on 166th Street Northeast and Northeast 89th Street before 2:00 a.m. Friday.

According to Redmond police, officers responded after a woman called 911 at a neighbor's home to report about a "stalking situation."

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old man, who lived at the home, in the front yard, and he had been fatally shot in the chest.

When officers entered the home, they found the man's 33-year-old wife and the suspected stalker dead. They both died after being shot.

Investigators said the suspect shot the husband and the wife, before apparently taking his own life.

The woman who called 911 was the wife's mother, who lived with the couple.

Police told FOX 13 the suspect broke a window to get inside the home, and the mother fought the suspect, escaped and ran over to the neighbor's house to call for help. It's unknown if she was injured.

The Redmond Police Department's Jill Green told FOX 13 the suspect had been stalking the wife "for some time" and had a no-contact restraining order against him.

READ ALSO: Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was busted in PJs, stuffing trash in Ziploc bags, prosecutor says

Green also said the wife and suspect had been friends but when things escalated, she filed the no-contact order against him to "disengage."

Police identified the suspect as Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, a trucker from Texas. Because of his profession, police had not been able to serve the no-contact order.

The medical examiner arrived at the scene later Friday morning.

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and the Redmond community following this horrific tragedy," said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. "This is an incredibly sad situation and the worst possible outcome of a stalking case. We will continue investigating what led to this tragic loss."

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.