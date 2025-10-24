Starbucks customer accused of ripping down store's Pride flag

The Brief A 31-year-old Clearwater man has been arrested, accused of ripping down a Starbucks Pride flag. Tucker Alden Kemp was arrested Wednesday morning for criminal mischief. Kemp bonded out of jail six hours later.



St. Petersburg police say 31-year-old Tucker Alden Kemp, of Clearwater, was arrested Wednesday morning for damaging the wall and Pride flag at the Starbucks on the 900 block of 4th Street.

The backstory:

According to the arrest affidavit, Kemp was offended by a Pride flag hanging on the wall of Starbucks and told the manager that the store should put up an American flag.

Police say the manager told Kemp it was their policy to have the Pride flag displayed and that’s when Kemp allegedly threw tea on the flag, ripped it off the wall and put it in a trash can.

Kemp was arrested, booked into the Pinellas County Jail and was released six hours later on $500 bond.

He is charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

The damage to the wall and flag is reportedly $210.