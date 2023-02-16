State investigators: Amber Alert issued for 8-month-old baby girl last seen in Clay County

article

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-month-old baby girl last seen in Orange Park, law enforcement officials confirmed.

Paradise Levy was last seen in the area of the 1300th block of Stonehill Way in Orange Park, which is in Clay County. The baby girl was last seen wearing a diaper, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Two photos of Terry Levy. Courtesy: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The 8-month-old may be with Terry Levy, 46, who was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt, according to investigators.

FDLE said both Paradise and Terry may be traveling in a vehicle with an unknown male. Officials did not release a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512 or call 911.