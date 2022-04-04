Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old boy from Naples

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy last seen in the Naples area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said investigators are searching for Carlos Ramirez, who was last seen in the 2100 block of 55th Terrace SW in Naples around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt and torn black pants.

Carlos is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said family members believe the teen may harm himself based on text messages he sent, and they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300 or dial 911.