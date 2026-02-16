Neighbors call for change as troopers close in on Bradenton deadly hit-and-run suspect

The Brief A 74-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver while trying to cross 60th Avenue West in a marked crossing. Troopers say through tips from the community, they have identified the vehicle they believe was responsible as well as the suspected driver, but have not made an arrest. Those who live near 60th Avenue West in the Bayshore Gardens community have expressed concern for the safety of pedestrians.



The Florida Highway Patrol believes it knows who hit and killed a 74-year-old man in Bradenton and took off last week.

The backstory:

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, troopers said a 74-year-old man died while trying to cross 60th Avenue near the Bayshore Gardens' Publix.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was crossing in a crosswalk and the driver who hit him pulled over for a moment and then took off.

Those who live near 60th Avenue West in the Bayshore Gardens community have expressed concern for the safety of pedestrians.

What they're saying:

Neighbors said changes are needed to keep residents safe.

"It's terrible. It’s very gut-wrenching to think about. It could be any of us around here. We have to be really careful. Make sure they see you before you step onto the street," explained Julie Garner, who lives in the Bayshore Gardens community.

"This is residential. It’s full of seniors, kids, we walk. This is a walking neighborhood for sure. We need better protection," said Garner.

Garner said she is not shocked by what happened.

"Just because you have the right of way here in Bayshore Gardens doesn’t mean they’re honoring it, the drivers," she said.

She recalled a moment from the previous day.

"There was a tractor-trailer that had a big sign on it called wide load, and it was going, I think 40-50 miles an hour down this road. There’s no way he could have stopped for people crossing," she said.

Dig deeper:

The Florida Highway Patrol said tips from the community helped troopers find not only the vehicle they believe to be responsible, but also the suspected driver.

"The vehicle that we found had front-end damage and was missing pieces of the vehicle that we believe we found on scene. Putting all these pieces of the puzzle together is how we will close out this case," said Trooper Ken Watson.

A witness stated that the victim hit the pedestrian crossing signal, which activated the crosswalk.

While he should have been visible, Trooper Watson said, unfortunately, it wasn't enough.

"He did everything he was supposed to. He was within the crosswalk, we had someone violate his right of way. You still want to make sure everyone in and around you sees you. We do not want to assume everyone is looking for us," said Trooper Watson.

What's next:

The Florida Highway Patrol said they are working forensics on the suspected vehicle and hope to make an arrest soon.