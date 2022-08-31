Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old girl last seen on Daytona Beach

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued for a 7-year-old girl last seen on Cedar Park Drive on Daytona Beach, investigators said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Skyler Morrison, 7, is Black female who is four feet tall and 50 pounds. She also has black hair, brown eyes and may be missing her front teeth.

The child may be with Ciara Culver, a Black female who is five feet tall, 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, FDLE investigators said. They may be traveling in a 2019 black Chevrolet Cruze with Florida tag number "FE14U."

Ciara Culver -- Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials did say that if you see the two, you should not approach. They said to call law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call Flagler County Sheriff's Office at (386) 313-9-4911 or 911.