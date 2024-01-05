Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for Florida teen

article

Law enforcement officers are searching for a missing Florida teen.

Fifteen-year-old Clarissa Norvitz was last seen in Osteen, which is in Volusia County, wearing a black shirt, black shorts and blue Crocs.

Norvitz is 5’3", weighs 120 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say she may be traveling southbound on State Road 415 and is known to frequent the Osteen Bike Path and surrounding forest area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-943-8276 or 911.