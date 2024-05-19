Man shot, killed early Sunday morning in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man was shot and killed while at home with his girlfriend and her young children early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Around 2 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1300 block of Treasure Key Court in Tampa for reports of a shooting.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

When deputies arrived, they found Brayan Rivera Garcia, 24, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Garcia was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say Garcia's girlfriend called 911 to report the shooting. Her four kids, all under the age of 13, were home when Garcia was shot, according to law enforcement.

Detectives believe this to be an isolated event.

"Our detectives are leaving no stone unturned to determine the events that led to this senseless violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "If anyone has any information that led to this deadly shooting, please contact your Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."

