Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for South Florida 5-year-old

article

FDLE has issued a Missing Child Alert for five-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur, who was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Wood Glen Circle of West Palm Beach on Friday.

Jolicoeur is 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve white sweatshirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts it asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3000 or 911.

