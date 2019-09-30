Station House BBQ brings the heat as they cook their meals on board a real fire truck

A mobile catering company is bringing the heat to its food -- literally!

Station House BBQ is serving up meals in a unique way. Hillsborough County firefighter Anthony Fonseca and his business partner Joshua Paul converted a real fire truck into their mobile kitchen.

"Most people ask when we pull up, 'Is the fire department here? I didn't call the fire department.' No, it's actually Station House BBQ!" said Fonseca.

The truck features elements like deep fryers, and a massive rotisserie that can hold up to seven pounds of meat.

"You can fry on it, you can grill, and it has refrigeration. It's more than just a show, you can functionally work on it," Fonseca said.

They cook all of their delicious catered meals on the truck.

Station House BBQ's menu includes a variety of meats such as St. Louis style ribs and smoked beef brisket.

Among their sides are honey buttered corn bread and smoked gouda mac 'n cheese. Catering packages include endless options of different meats, sides and buns. But customers can also chose from a la carte entrees.

The pair hopes to expand from their current truck.

"We're gonna be opening up pretty soon on Dale Mabry as a temporary location until we find a building," Fonseca said.

When that happens, they plan to start selling meal prep kits, fresh salads and hot food from their building.

LINK: Station House BBQ can be booked for on-site catering through their website.