STEM Achievers summer program: Free technology camp held in Brandon

The Brief Eighty middle school students created advanced theme park designs using artificial intelligence and coding at a free technology camp in Tampa. The three-week summer program at Hillsborough College focused on giving children hands-on experience with robotics and engineering.



Middle school students completed a free three-week technology camp at the Hillsborough College Brandon campus by presenting their own amusement park designs. The immersive program used coding, virtual reality and artificial intelligence tools to teach cutting-edge skills.

Tampa student presentations

What we know:

A group of 80 middle schoolers participated in a free summer program to build skills in engineering, robotics and design thinking. The three-week camp culminated in students creating presentations for potential theme parks, with many inspired by popular movies and television shows.

Participants utilized an application called Delightex to learn roller coaster design and practiced coding through drone and rover operations. They also used artificial intelligence to generate logo images and park maps while utilizing 3D-printing to create park souvenirs.

Future technology workforce

What they're saying:

"Kids and adults, we learn when it's hands-on, especially when it's something engaging, and we want to do it," Hillsborough College Professional Development Officer Ronkel Williams said.

The free summer camp program, hosted by the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship, originally started in 2018 to prepare children for a changing workforce.

Williams added, "Every job, everything that we touch has something to do with technology and STEM, so we really try and incorporate with them all the different avenues that they can go into in the world of STEM cause that's where we're going."

Additional program resources

Dig deeper:

Families interested in learning more about the kids' college options can find additional schedules and details on the camp website.