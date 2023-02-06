Steven Lorenzo sentencing: Men who escaped confessed killer recall feeling drugged, being zip-tied

TAMPA, Fla. - A confessed killer of two men will either be sentenced to life in prison – or death – nearly 20 years after the crime. The penalty phase for Steven Lorenzo has begun in a Tampa courtroom, and the defendant is representing himself.
After years trying to fight prosecution, Lorenzo switched gears, pleaded guilty and asked for the death penalty.
Lorenzo survivor recalls waking up with zip ties around his neck
A man who said he was likely drugged by Steven Lorenzo and then assaulted said he remembers the wine tasting "salty" and then heard zip ties tightening before he passed out. When he woke up, he removed a "very large butt plug" from his rectum.
The prosecution also wants to see Lorenzo get death. Now a Tampa judge will decide the outcome.
Back in December 2003, Lorenzo and his co-defendant, Scott Schweickert, targeted gay men and used them as sex slaves.
Prosecutor Suzie Lopez details how Lorenzo tortured victims in opening statements
the new state attorney for Hillsborough County, Suzie Lopez, began day 1 of Steven Lorenzo's sentencing trial by detailing how he and his co-defendant Scott Schweickert tortured and killed Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz in his Seminole Heights home 20 years ago.
Prosecutors read some of Lorenzo and Schweickert's online chats with alleged victims, which Lorenzo characterized as fantasy role play.
'His eyes were dark. His face was contorted': Victim recalls waking up in Lorenzo's home
A man who said he was a victim of Steven Lorenzo 20 years ago told the court that he drank some "funny" tasting wine before he lost consciousness. When he woke up, he was restrained, naked, and had duct tape over his face. But when he saw his captor, he became "hysterical" and "panicked."
On America Online Instant Messenger (AIM), Schweickert’s screen name was "masterscott." Lorenzo went by "domdudeforsub."
Lorenzo did not give an opening statement but said the prosecution’s case was made up of Schweickert’s lies. However, Lorenzo also repeated several times his desire to receive the death penalty.
Steven Lorenzo takes issue with prosecution, has no problem with prosecution
After the prosecution's opening statements about Lorenzo's admitted crimes of torture and murder, Lorenzo told the judge he took issue with some of the characterizations of Lorenzo's own written confession. Acting as his own attorney, he then told the judge he has no problem with the prosecution and confirmed he wants the death penalty.