Self storage company offers 1 free month for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, Georgia
TAMPA, Fla. - Storage Asset Management (SAM) storage facilities are offering a free month of storage to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and coastal Georgia.
Nearly 20 storage locations in Florida will be providing the service, including select locations of ABCD Econo Storage, Elite RV & Boat Storage, Freedom Storage, Hernando Storage, Mini-Maxi Storage, Storage Depot of Gainesville, and Storage Sense.
SAM said residents may take advantage of the "free first month" by calling or visiting the closest participating SAM-managed storage office. The offer is available to customers renting new units and is subject to vacancy at each facility listed below.
Participating Florida Locations
- ABCD Econo Storage | 26367 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL, 34602 | 352-799-3331
- Elite RV & Boat Storage | 16461 Domestic Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33912 | 239-768-2225
- Hernando Storage | 1274 East Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando, FL 34442 | 352-341-3300
- Mini-Maxi Storage | 8891 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604 | 813-933-6233
- Storage Depot of Gainesville | 2707 SW 40th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32608 | 352-371-0852
- Storage Sense in Apopka | 2208 Stillwater Avenue, Apopka, FL 32703 | 407-703-8854
- Storage Sense in Clearwater | 2080 Palmetto Street, Clearwater, FL 33765 | 727-443-7613
- Storage Sense in Fort Myers | 15801 Hart Road, Fort Myers, FL 33917 | 239-567-1515
- Storage Sense in Naples | 5800 Houchin Street, Naples, FL 34109 | 239-631-1102
- Storage Sense in Orlando | 10906 Moss Park Road, Orlando, FL 32832 | 407-725-5277
- Storage Sense in Port Charlotte | 23227 Freedom Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 | 941-627-6404
- Storage Sense in Punta Gorda | 150 Rio Villa Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 | 941-575-7473
- Storage Sense in Spring Hill | 10437 County Line Road, Spring Hill, FL 34609 | 352-600-9160
- Storage Sense in St. Petersburg | 2401 Anvil Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710 | 727-344-1604
- Storage Sense in Tampa | 2425 South 86th Street, Tampa, FL 33619 | 813-621-5464
- Storage Sense in Vero Beach | 5665 US Highway 1 North, Vero Beach, FL 32967 | 772-794-9400
Participating Georgia Locations
- Freedom Storage | 10151 Colerain Road, St Marys, GA 31558 | 912-576-1776
- Storage Sense in Hinesville | 1146 Elma G Miles Parkway, Hinesville, GA 31313 | 912-408-7878
- Storage Sense in Savannah | 111 Tibet Avenue, Suite A, Savannah, GA 31406 | 912-927-1648
For more information, visit https://www.storageassetmanagement.com/nineteen-sam-managed-storage-facilities-offer-free-storage-to-areas-affected-by-hurricane-ian/.