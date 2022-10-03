Self storage company offers 1 free month for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, Georgia

article

Storage Asset Management (SAM) storage facilities are offering a free month of storage to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and coastal Georgia.

Nearly 20 storage locations in Florida will be providing the service, including select locations of ABCD Econo Storage, Elite RV & Boat Storage, Freedom Storage, Hernando Storage, Mini-Maxi Storage, Storage Depot of Gainesville, and Storage Sense.

SAM said residents may take advantage of the "free first month" by calling or visiting the closest participating SAM-managed storage office. The offer is available to customers renting new units and is subject to vacancy at each facility listed below.

Participating Florida Locations

ABCD Econo Storage | 26367 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL, 34602 | 352-799-3331

Elite RV & Boat Storage | 16461 Domestic Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33912 | 239-768-2225

Hernando Storage | 1274 East Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando, FL 34442 | 352-341-3300

Mini-Maxi Storage | 8891 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604 | 813-933-6233

Storage Depot of Gainesville | 2707 SW 40th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32608 | 352-371-0852

Storage Sense in Apopka | 2208 Stillwater Avenue, Apopka, FL 32703 | 407-703-8854

Storage Sense in Clearwater | 2080 Palmetto Street, Clearwater, FL 33765 | 727-443-7613

Storage Sense in Fort Myers | 15801 Hart Road, Fort Myers, FL 33917 | 239-567-1515

Storage Sense in Naples | 5800 Houchin Street, Naples, FL 34109 | 239-631-1102

Storage Sense in Orlando | 10906 Moss Park Road, Orlando, FL 32832 | 407-725-5277

Storage Sense in Port Charlotte | 23227 Freedom Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 | 941-627-6404

Storage Sense in Punta Gorda | 150 Rio Villa Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 | 941-575-7473

Storage Sense in Spring Hill | 10437 County Line Road, Spring Hill, FL 34609 | 352-600-9160

Storage Sense in St. Petersburg | 2401 Anvil Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710 | 727-344-1604

Storage Sense in Tampa | 2425 South 86th Street, Tampa, FL 33619 | 813-621-5464

Storage Sense in Vero Beach | 5665 US Highway 1 North, Vero Beach, FL 32967 | 772-794-9400

Participating Georgia Locations

Freedom Storage | 10151 Colerain Road, St Marys, GA 31558 | 912-576-1776

Storage Sense in Hinesville | 1146 Elma G Miles Parkway, Hinesville, GA 31313 | 912-408-7878

Storage Sense in Savannah | 111 Tibet Avenue, Suite A, Savannah, GA 31406 | 912-927-1648

For more information, visit https://www.storageassetmanagement.com/nineteen-sam-managed-storage-facilities-offer-free-storage-to-areas-affected-by-hurricane-ian/.