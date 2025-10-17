Storms swirling in Atlantic show signs of development

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance moving across the Atlantic Ocean for potential tropical development. If it does develop into a tropical storm or hurricane, it’ll be named Melissa. The National Hurricane Center also identified an area to watch for development in the North Atlantic late Thursday evening.



There’s a little more than a month left in the 2025 hurricane season and the tropics are still active.

What we know:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance moving across the Atlantic Ocean for potential tropical development.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills says the wave has a 30% chance of developing over the next week.

It is expected to continue moving west and by the weekend, it will bring wind and rain to portions of the Windward Islands.

Mills says she will be watching for the wave to show signs of tropical development as the wave moves into the Caribbean, where warm waters provide a conducive environment for development.

If it does develop into a tropical storm or hurricane, it’ll be named Melissa.

Dig deeper:

The National Hurricane Center also identified an area to watch for development in the North Atlantic late Thursday evening. This area is a non-tropical area of low pressure several hundred miles off the Northeast coast that the Hurricane Center said may take on some tropical characteristics in the coming days.

Regardless of development, this system is expected to head out to sea and has a low chance of development.

The official end of the Atlantic Hurricane season is Nov. 30.