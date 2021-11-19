Strap on your skates: Tampa's downtown Winter Village returns

After Friday’s ribbon-cutting, downtown Tampa's Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park is now open for the season.

The winter tradition returns with a café, holiday shops, light displays, and, of course, the ice rink.

Tickets to the rink cost $17 for all ages; that price includes ice skate rental.

Later this season, Santa Claus will make an appearance.

"We're putting two events in one day," Mayor Jane Castor explained. "We’re going to have a parade that culminates down here right at Winter Village, and we’re also going to be having a Christmas tree lighting and a movie on the lawn for children of all ages."

The Winter Village will be open through January 2.

LINK: For more information, visit wintervillagetampa.com