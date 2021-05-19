Strawberry Crest H.S. teacher accused of sending explicit videos to undercover detective posing as teen

article

Hillsborough County deputies arrested Anthony Michael Peace, 37, a history teacher and former wrestling coach at Strawberry Crest High School in Dover, following an undercover investigation targeting suspects seeking to have sex with minors.

According to deputies, Peace initiated a conversation with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old male on social media on March 29, 2021. Deputies say Peace solicited nude photos from the decoy teenager and sent explicit videos of himself.

Detectives say they gathered enough evidence to charge Peace on Wednesday. He is facing five counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, and one count of use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts.

Detectives are working to determine if other minors or students may have been victimized by Peace. They ask anyone with additional information to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

