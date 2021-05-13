Stray bullet hits 9-year-old after argument turns to gunfire in Tampa

article

Tampa police say a 9-year-old was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting Thursday evening.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at 30th Ave. and 54th St. N. Investigators say a fight broke out between two groups in the Grant Park area when someone started shooting.

TPD said the child was conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital. Their condition was not released.

