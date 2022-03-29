Straz Center summer camps offering performing arts students creative inspiration

The Patel Conservatory at the Straz Center for Performing Arts is hosting summer camps for students of any age and level who have a passion for performing arts.

The Patel Conservatory is a 3-story, 45,000 square foot facility in downtown Tampa. There, staff will offer 10 weeks of summer programs including dance, theater and music.

The camps are designed to offer a place where students can discover their creative potential. The summer experiences will also feature in an in-class showcase or ticketed performance element.

In addition to on site camps, there will be virtual options as well this summer.

For more information or to register for a camp, visit the Patel Conservatory website, www.strazcenter.org/Patel-Conservatory/Summer-Classes