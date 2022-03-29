Expand / Collapse search

Straz Center summer camps offering performing arts students creative inspiration

By
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - The Patel Conservatory at the Straz Center for Performing Arts is hosting summer camps for students of any age and level who have a passion for performing arts.

The Patel Conservatory is a 3-story, 45,000 square foot facility in downtown Tampa. There, staff will offer 10 weeks of summer programs including dance, theater and music.

The camps are designed to offer a place where students can discover their creative potential. The summer experiences will also feature in an in-class showcase or ticketed performance element.

In addition to on site camps, there will be virtual options as well this summer.

For more information or to register for a camp, visit the Patel Conservatory website, www.strazcenter.org/Patel-Conservatory/Summer-Classes