Struggling students get extra help on Saturdays

Hillsborough students in need of academic help now have a place to go on Saturdays.

It's called Saturday Academy and is being held at many elementary schools throughout the county.

More than 1500 students are enrolled in the 12-week program which includes classes, meals and transportation.

Teachers involved say the students actually want to be a part of this program.

It runs on twelve Saturdays, now through November 21st for Kindergarten - 5th grade students.

If you'd like to enroll your student in this program, please go to http://bit.ly/HCPSRISE

Schools participating include:

Broward Elementary

Burney Elementary

Cleveland Elementary

DeSoto Elementary

Dunbar Elementary Magnet

Folsom Elementary

Foster Elementary

Giunta Middle

James Elementary

Kenly Elementary

Kimbell Elementary

Lockhart Elementary

Mango Elementary

McDonald Elementary

Miles Elementary

Mort Elementary

Oak Park Elementary

Pizzo K-8

Potter Elementary

Robles Elementary

Shaw Elementary

Sulphur Springs K-8

Tampa Heights Elementary

Temple Terrace Elementary

Thonotosassa Elementary

Witter Elementary