Student arrested after alleged pepper spray attack at Hudson High School, deputies say

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The Brief A student was taken into custody after a pepper spray attack at Hudson High School. Hudson Academy was briefly placed under controlled campus procedures while deputies searched for the student who fled. Several people were exposed and needed medical attention, and the student faces multiple charges.



A student was arrested on Friday after being accused of using pepper spray on a group of people at Hudson High School, leading to temporary school lockdowns in the area, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Hudson Academy pepper spray incident

What we know:

Deputies said Hudson Academy was briefly put on a controlled campus while law enforcement searched for a student who carried and deployed pepper spray against a group of people at Hudson High School.

Officials said the student ran from the school after using the spray, but deputies later caught the student and took them into custody. Those exposed to the pepper spray received medical attention, and the school has since returned to normal operations with no remaining threat, according to the sheriff's office.

Pasco Sheriff's Office student charges

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the student or specified what triggered the pepper spray attack.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office charged the student with two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a weapon on school grounds, discharge of a weapon on school grounds, and disorderly conduct.