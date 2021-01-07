Police: Winter Haven student on bicycle struck by vehicle, has serious injuries

article

A Winter Haven High student was airlifted to a nearby hospital after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning near a bus stop.

Polk County deputies described the 15-year-old's injuries as serious. Winter Haven police initially said she was riding a bicycle when the crash occurred at Avenue G NW and 22nd Street NW. However, deputies said it's unclear if she was on a bicycle.

Officials said the driver involved remained on scene. The intersection of Avenue G NW and Lake Howard Drive is closed during the investigation.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.



