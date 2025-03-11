Student Success Coach earns Hillsborough County educator award

The Brief Antonyia McCray has earned the Ida S. Baker Educator of the Year award, an honor given to top educators in Hillsborough County. McCray is a dedicated Student Success Coach at Freedom High School. With over eight years of service in Hillsborough County Schools, she has made it her mission to ensure that every student reaches their full potential.



At Freedom High School, Antonyia McCray isn’t just a coach, she’s a mentor, a leader and a champion for student achievement.

Her lasting impact at Freedom High School, as a dedicated Student Success Coach, has earned her the Ida S. Baker Educator of the Year award, an honor given to top educators in Hillsborough County.

Antonyia McCray has earned the Ida S. Baker Educator of the Year award.

"It's unique because you can kind of make it your own and just do what's best for the students," said McCray. "So just whatever it takes."

With over eight years of service in Hillsborough County Schools, she has made it her mission to ensure that every student reaches their full potential.

"My goal is to make sure our kids are graduating and are successful here in high school," said McCray. "I typically start working with the freshmen as they come in at-risk students mostly, whether it's behavior, academics or just attendance concerns."

The backstory:

McCray began her career as a math teacher, but her passion for student success led her to take on an even greater role.

She now works one-on-one with students to help them stay on track for graduation.

"I'm hoping students learn that as long as you're keeping your best foot forward, not actually getting distracted by all of the things that are here," McCray stated.

Her commitment to education goes beyond the classroom even beyond the country.

READ: Southwest Airlines ending its free checked bag policy for many passengers

Through a service-learning program, McCray spent time in Ghana working with children at a local orphanage, further reinforcing her passion for student success.

"Just knowing that others are able to see all of the amazing things that's happening, it feels good. It feels like I'm actually, you know, doing my things with the purpose. Right. It feels great," McCray said.

Antonyia McCray has earned the Ida S. Baker Educator of the Year award.

McCray’s dedication is evident in everything she does, and this latest honor reflects the profound impact she’s making for Hillsborough County Schools.

"My job is super unique, so the things I do is just all over the place. But, it's all geared towards making sure our kids are successful," McCray said.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Bryan Gray.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: