Students, teachers return to school Monday in many Bay Area counties

It’s been five long months since students in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk and Pinellas County schools stepped foot in a classroom. However, Monday that will all change as many students are welcomed back to their school for the first time since March.

“I know that our students are ready to return and have truly missed seeing their friends, teachers and school community. I also know that they are eager to get back to the routines, engagement and learning that our schools provide,” said Dr. Michael Grego, superintendent of Pinellas County Schools.

But classes in the midst of COVID-19 are going to look different. Students will need to wear masks and social distancing will be enforced.

“There will be signs around campus that you haven’t seen before. There will be more classes held outdoors and more opportunities to eat lunch outdoors. There will be hand sanitizer just about everywhere. Please make a habit of using it,” said Superintendent Kurt Browning with Pasco County Schools.

However, not everyone will be returning to the classroom. All four districts gave students the option between traditional in-person learning, e-learning or virtual instruction through the county.

But for students in Hillsborough County, no matter what option they chose, their school year will start out with ‘Smart Start Week’ with everyone learning online

Advertisement

“This first week of school is always an opportunity to establish a positive vibe for the year. And this year is no different. This week is also will give teachers and students who are heading back to the classroom a chance to discuss expectations,” said Superintendent Addison Davis with Hillsborough County Schools.

The district had originally voted for the first four weeks of school to be e-learning for everyone. However, the state said that plan wouldn’t be approved, and that Hillsborough County would need to open their brick and mortar buildings. So they instead settled on one week of online classes for all students, with those who chose traditional in-person learning returning to their school on August 31.

“‘Smart Start Week’ will provide everyone with a strong e-learning base so they can transition seamlessly from brick and mortar to e-learning if the need arises,” said Davis.

It’s a learning curve for teachers, students and parents, as they navigate this new school year one day at a time.