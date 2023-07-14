Subtropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

The fourth named storm of the 2023 hurricane season has formed in the Atlantic.

Subtropical Storm Don developed early Friday morning.

As of 5 a.m., the center of the system was located near latitude 32.9 North, and longitude 46.8 West, which is in the Central Atlantic.

Satellite image of Subtropical Storm Don as of 5 a.m. on Friday.

It has wind speeds of 50 miles per hour and is moving north at six miles per hour.

Don is a subtropical storm which means it doesn’t have the complete characteristics of a tropical system, but it does have a low-level center and its winds are at 50 miles per hour, so it earned a name.

Computer models show Subtropical Storm Don staying out over open water.

The National Hurricane Center says it believes Subtropical Storm Don has probably reached its maximum intensity and will not get any stronger.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the storm will stay out in open water and will not make landfall.