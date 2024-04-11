Sugar Sand Festival temporarily shuts down due to threat of strong storms

The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival in Clearwater will be closed for a portion of the day on Thursday due to a line of strong storms expected to move through the Bay Area.

Event organizers say they are taking precautionary measures and will shut down the event from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the storms, which are expected to impact the Bay Area between noon and 3 p.m., will produce rain and high wind gusts, reaching more than 50 miles per hour.

Weather Advisories

Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, A tornado watch was issued at 7:32 a.m. on Thursday for six Bay Area counties, including Citrus Hillsborough , and Polk, that runs through 3 p.m.

Wind advisory from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. warning of 20-30 mph winds and gusts up to 50 mph

Coastal flood warning from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., warning of significant coastal flooding

The storms are also delaying flights at Tampa International Airport. Travelers should check the status of their flight before heading to the ariport.

Osterberg expects the storms to clear the Bay Area by around 5 p.m., leaving behind drier air and sunny skies.

The Sugar Sand Festival runs through Sunday, April 14.

