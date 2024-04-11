Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:36 PM EDT until THU 10:36 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
6
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 3:55 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 1:56 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Semi-truck flips on its side during severe weather in Tampa

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 11, 2024 3:00pm EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Wind causes tractor-trailer to overturn

FOX 13 News

TAMPA - A semi-truck flipped over on its side as severe weather blew through Tampa on Thursday afternoon. 

The Tampa Police Department said they responded to the call after 1 p.m. and found the semi on its side at Hillsborough Avenue and Anderson Road. 

The driver of the semi-truck told police that the strong winds caused it to overturn. 

Authorities said the driver suffered minor injuries. The semi was empty at the time of the crash, officers said. 

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter