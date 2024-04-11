Semi-truck flips on its side during severe weather in Tampa

A semi-truck flipped over on its side as severe weather blew through Tampa on Thursday afternoon.

The Tampa Police Department said they responded to the call after 1 p.m. and found the semi on its side at Hillsborough Avenue and Anderson Road.

The driver of the semi-truck told police that the strong winds caused it to overturn.

Authorities said the driver suffered minor injuries. The semi was empty at the time of the crash, officers said.

