Thursday's storms delaying flights at Tampa International Airport

If you have a flight or are expecting someone to fly in today at Tampa International Airport, you will want to check the flight status.

Storms headed our way are impacting air travel.

A scan of the airport's website shows several flights are already canceled or delayed.

READ: Weather in Tampa: Tornado watch in effect for several Florida counties

A tornado watch was issued at 7:32 a.m. on Thursday for six Tampa Bay counties through 3 p.m.: Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Polk.

Once these storms clear out, a nice weekend is expected.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

CLICK VIDEO PLAYER BELOW TO WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: