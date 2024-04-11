Thursday's storms delaying flights at Tampa International Airport
TAMPA - If you have a flight or are expecting someone to fly in today at Tampa International Airport, you will want to check the flight status.
Storms headed our way are impacting air travel.
A scan of the airport's website shows several flights are already canceled or delayed.
READ: Weather in Tampa: Tornado watch in effect for several Florida counties
A tornado watch was issued at 7:32 a.m. on Thursday for six Tampa Bay counties through 3 p.m.: Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Polk.
Once these storms clear out, a nice weekend is expected.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter
CLICK VIDEO PLAYER BELOW TO WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: