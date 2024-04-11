Thursday's storms delaying flights at Tampa International Airport

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from THU 12:16 PM EDT until THU 12:45 PM EDT, Pinellas County
13
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:36 PM EDT until THU 10:36 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 12:30 PM EDT until THU 1:15 PM EDT, Citrus County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sumter County
Special Marine Warning
from THU 11:54 AM EDT until THU 1:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 3:55 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from THU 3:49 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 1:00 PM EDT, Coastal Hillsborough County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 12:45 PM EDT, Pinellas County
Tornado Watch
until THU 3:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Citrus County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sumter County
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Thursday's storms delaying flights at Tampa International Airport

Updated  April 11, 2024 10:15am EDT
FOX 13 News

Tampa Weather | Tornado watch in effect for several Florida counties

FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg has more on severe weather moving into the area on Thursday.

TAMPA - If you have a flight or are expecting someone to fly in today at Tampa International Airport, you will want to check the flight status.

Storms headed our way are impacting air travel.

A scan of the airport's website shows several flights are already canceled or delayed.

READ: Weather in Tampa: Tornado watch in effect for several Florida counties

A tornado watch was issued at 7:32 a.m. on Thursday for six Tampa Bay counties through 3 p.m.: Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Polk. 

Once these storms clear out, a nice weekend is expected.

