Summer camp at Clearwater Marine Aquarium is hands-on learning experience

Clearwater Marine Aquarium offers educational programs for all ages during summer breaks. Kids who attended summer camp at the aquarium this year learned all about marine life.

According to CMA, students participated in creative classroom activities and had fun learning in the aquarium and out on the water.

"We have summer camps here at Clearwater Marine Aquarium to inspire the next generation of marine biologist. We need those youngsters to learn more about our planet and how they can serve it into the future," explained Clearwater Marine Aquarium's Kelsy Long.

Campers got the chance to visit the surgical suite at the aquarium and learn how lettuce is grown for the animals.

The summer camp gets students to explore the outdoors. Kids even went kayaking and snorkeling during some of the programs.

The camp is meant to be a hands-on, informative experience.

"Our summer camp program give kids an opportunity to connect with our mission of educating kids so they can go home and educate their family and friends about the animals they learn about. But it also helps them build that connection with our resident animals. So they get five days to see our animals, build that really strong connection and take their stories out into the world," shared Clearwater Marine Aquarium's Kalie Laughlin.

The goal is for students to connect with the animals and use the conservation actions they've learned during camp.

For kids interested in studying marine life as a future career, Clearwater Marine Aquarium's programs are even more enjoyable.

LINK: For more information about Clearwater Marine Aquarium summer camps visit cmaquarium.org.