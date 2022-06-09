Summer Trades Camp brings career options, life skills to Lakeland teens

Bay Area teens will learn about construction, electrical plumbing and more during a free, two-week 'rades Summer Camp sponsored by the Lakeland Police Department.

LPD Sergeant Joe Parker, the founder of the camp, said he was a carpenter before he became an officer. He said college is not a good fit for everyone, and going into the trades could be an option for many people.

Even if campers choose a different career path, the skills they pick up could serve them well later on in life.

"It would be nice for them to know that they can fix their roof," said Parker. "They can fix their air conditioner if it breaks. They can change a light bulb or change a circuit."

Parker has done all of that and more on TV. Back in 2004, he was one of the stars of "Ultimate Home" on Country Music Television.

Next year, they will get a second shot at a slot. Parker hopes to partner with other law enforcement agencies to hold similar camps all around Polk County.