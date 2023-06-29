Sunken Gardens beloved parrot Paquita dies from cancer: ‘She was so loved’

article

Sunken Gardens is mourning the loss of its beloved parrot named Paquita.

The historical St. Petersburg roadside attraction says Paquita, who was more than 60 years old, had recently been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

A social media post by Sunken Gardens said the bird enjoyed interacting with guests and her mischievous laugh could be heard throughout the park.

Paquita courtesy of Sunken Gardens.

Staff says they will miss the sound of her joyfully singing out "PAQUIIIIIITA!" to greet the children who visited daily.

The post went on to state, "Paquita will always be a cherished member of the Sunken Gardens family and a treasured part of our history…She was so loved"