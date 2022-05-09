St. Petersburg's Sunken Gardens home to some of the oldest tropical plants in the region

St. Petersburg's oldest living museum is a botanical paradise in the midst of the bustling city. The 100-year-old Sunken Gardens is home to some of the oldest tropical plants in the region.

There's no better time than right now to explore sunken gardens to experience the springtime flower blooms.

"It's spring time, flowers are in bloom, almost everything is in bloom right now, and we have tons of exotic flowers and other unusual plants you can't see anywhere else other than here," Maggie Jensen, a horticulture specialist at Sunken Garden, said.

Advertisement

The Sunken Gardens are open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday's from 12-4:30 p.m.