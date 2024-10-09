Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed as Hurricane Milton heads toward Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Authorities have closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge to all traffic as Hurricane Milton heads toward the Bay Area.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Bay Area bridges close when wind speeds are consistently 45 mph or higher and/or when Troopers deem roadway conditions a danger to public safety.
