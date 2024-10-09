Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed as Hurricane Milton heads toward Bay Area

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Authorities have closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge to all traffic as Hurricane Milton heads toward the Bay Area.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Bay Area bridges close when wind speeds are consistently 45 mph or higher and/or when Troopers deem roadway conditions a danger to public safety.

Click here to track the storm.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: